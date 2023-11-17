Saint John police looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

ATLANTIC
    Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

    Police say an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Dustin Sacobie was issued on Friday.

    Sacobie was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

    He is serving a sentence of four years and nine months for:

    • aggravated assault
    • forcible confinement
    • assault use of force
    • robbery
    • theft
    • break and enter
    • failure to attend court
    • two counts of failure to comply with probation order

    Police describe Sacobie as six-foot-three inches tall and 240 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head with a tattoo along his hairline.

    He was last seen wearing a dark green camo winter jacket and blue sneakers.

    Police say Sacobie should not be approached.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

