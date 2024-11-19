ATLANTIC
    • Saint John police looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Nathan Pomeroy is pictured in a photo from the Saint John Police Force. Nathan Pomeroy is pictured in a photo from the Saint John Police Force.
    Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    A warrant was issued for 44-year-old Nathan Pomeroy on Tuesday after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

    Pomeroy is described in a news release from the Saint John Police Force as being five-foot-eight and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

    He is serving a two-year, seven-day sentence for convictions of:

    • assault
    • failure to attend court
    • 14 counts of failure to comply with probation order
    • obstructing a public/peace officer
    • an offence under the N.B. Motor Vehicle Act
    • theft over $5,000
    • 14 counts of theft under $5,000

    Police say Pomeroy should not be approached.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

