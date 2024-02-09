Saint John police looking for woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her day parole release.

Police say an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Cora Jefferson was issued on Thursday.

Jefferson was living at a community residential facility in Saint John.

She is serving a sentence of two years for:

seven counts of theft under $5,000

failure to attend court

failure to comply with appearance notice

unlawfully at large

Police describe Jefferson as five-foot-seven and 168 pounds, with long brown hair dyed purple and hazel eyes.

Jefferson also has multiple tattoos, including:

“Tyler” with a star on her right wrist

a teddy bear with three hearts on her neck

a cross on her right hand

Police are warning the public to not approach her.

Anyone with information on Jefferson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

