Saint John police looking for woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her day parole release.

    Police say an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Cora Jefferson was issued on Thursday.

    Jefferson was living at a community residential facility in Saint John.

    She is serving a sentence of two years for:

    • seven counts of theft under $5,000
    • failure to attend court
    • failure to comply with appearance notice
    • unlawfully at large

    Police describe Jefferson as five-foot-seven and 168 pounds, with long brown hair dyed purple and hazel eyes.

    Jefferson also has multiple tattoos, including:

    • “Tyler” with a star on her right wrist
    • a teddy bear with three hearts on her neck
    • a cross on her right hand

    Police are warning the public to not approach her.

    Anyone with information on Jefferson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

