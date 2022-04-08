Saint John police respond to reports of armed person at school; teen in custody

A teenager is in custody and a high school in Saint John, N.B., is on lockdown after police received reports of an armed person at the school.

The Saint John Police Force says no one at Simonds High School has been injured.

Police previously said that the reports of an armed person in the school had not been confirmed, but they do say a 15-year-old has been taken into custody.

No other details about the teen have been released.

Officers are searching the school, which remains on lockdown. Police say no one is allowed to enter or leave the building at this time.

Police say parents should follow the directions from the school district and they should not come to Simonds High School as the building is contained.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick Community College’s Grandview Avenue campus has been placed under a hold-and-secure order.

NBCC says no one should approach the facility or open any external doors.

Students and staff are being advised to abide by the hold-and-secure order until they receive further instruction or an all-clear message from NBCC.