HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B. say they have identified the driver in an alleged hit-and-run, but won't confirm if anyone has been arrested.

The Saint John Police Force says a 62-year-old man remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit after being hit by a driver who fled the scene Friday.

On Sunday, police sent out a media release saying the driver has been identified, but did not say if anyone had been arrested. When CTV News followed up via email, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force said they can only confirm what was in the media release, which did not mention any arrests.

However, police say charges are anticipated.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on May 28, the Saint John Police Force was called to the area of Crown and Broad Streets in uptown Saint John, where a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say a man riding a bicycle was transported to the Regional Hospital with injuries, and police say the suspect driver fled the scene.

Police described the vehicle that fled as light in colour, with possible damage to the front end and/or passenger side area.

In a Friday news release, police said they “strongly encourage the operator and or occupants of the involved vehicle to contact the Major Crime unit of the Saint John Police force immediately.”

The investigation is ongoing.