ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Saint John police search for man after chainsaw stolen from business

    An image of a man who police believe was involved with a theft at a Saint John, N.B., business. (Saint John Police Force) An image of a man who police believe was involved with a theft at a Saint John, N.B., business. (Saint John Police Force)
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force is searching for a man suspected of stealing from a business in the city.

    Police responded to the theft in the 80 block of Consumers Drive on Sept. 5.

    A man was seen on surveillance video entering the business and stealing a chainsaw, according to a news release from police.

    The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-coloured ball cap.

    Police have released an image of the suspect in hopes it will help in finding him.

    Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, or has information about the theft, to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News