Saint John police search for man after chainsaw stolen from business

The Saint John Police Force is searching for a man suspected of stealing from a business in the city.

Police responded to the theft in the 80 block of Consumers Drive on Sept. 5.

A man was seen on surveillance video entering the business and stealing a chainsaw, according to a news release from police.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-coloured ball cap.

Police have released an image of the suspect in hopes it will help in finding him.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, or has information about the theft, to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

