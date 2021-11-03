Saint John police search for 'unlawfully at large' man

On Nov. 2 at approximately 9 p.m., the Saint John Police Force was notified that 38-year-old Zachary Manuel had failed to abide by his statutory release conditions. (Photo via Saint John Police Force) On Nov. 2 at approximately 9 p.m., the Saint John Police Force was notified that 38-year-old Zachary Manuel had failed to abide by his statutory release conditions. (Photo via Saint John Police Force)

