The Saint John Police Force is looking for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene after striking a 16-year-old girl.

Police responded to the scene near 338 Rockland Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived the teen was alert, but she had tire marks on her body and an injured ankle. She was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle may have been a dark-coloured “crossover” style vehicle. One witness spotted a black Mitsubishi RVR quickly leaving the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.