HALIFAX -- Saint John Police Force is seeking the public's help identifying the suspect of a break and enter on Wednesday morning.

Police say around 4:28 a.m., they responded to an alarm at a business on Loch Lomond Road, near St. Martin's Road.

When police arrived roughly 10 minutes later, officers say they noticed entry had been gained to the business and several items were taken.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect, or who has information about the incident, to contact Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.