Saint John police seek help to identify suspects of theft

Saint John police have released an image and are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects in relation to a theft and fraud investigation.

Between the evening of Oct. 5 and the morning of Oct. 6, police say a purse was stolen from a parked vehicle near Technology Drive.

Later in the day, police say several fraudulent charges were made from a credit card that was in the purse.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspects in the image or has information in relation to the incidents is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.