Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Saint John Police Force says 34-year-old William Hayward had been living at a community correctional centre in the city.

Hayward is serving a two-year sentence for armed robbery, obstructing a peace officer, offences under the Motor Vehicle Act and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say Hayward has breached the conditions of his statutory release and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Sunday.

Hayward is described as five-foot-eleven and 229 pounds. He has a fair complexion, blue eyes and is partially bald.

Anyone with information on Hayward’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.