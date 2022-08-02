Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saint John police are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Travis Stevens was issued last Thursday.

Stevens was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

He is serving a sentence of two years and one day for:

armed robbery

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

theft under $5,000

Police describe Stevens as five-foot-seven inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.