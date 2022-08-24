Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Michael Deveau was issued Aug. 19. (Saint John Police Force) Police say an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Michael Deveau was issued Aug. 19. (Saint John Police Force)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen on a video screen as the images are merged from one to another during an address the Canadian parliament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • Vancouver Island archer heading to Italy for world championships

    A Vancouver Island man is getting ready to fly to Italy to take part in an international archery competition next month. Billy Sanderson is a barebow archer, a title that refers to the type of bow he uses. "There's no sights, no aiming devices on our bows," he said Tuesday.

  • Driver who critically injured girl at Saanich crosswalk granted full parole

    A woman who was convicted of critically injuring a young girl at a crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., in 2017 has been granted full parole after spending less than one year in jail. The court heard from witnesses that she was speeding, texting and crossing into the oncoming lane to pass other vehicles before the crash occurred.