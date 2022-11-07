Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A nationwide warrant was issued Monday for 44-year-old Simon Basque, who has been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John. (Courtesy: Saint John Police Force) A nationwide warrant was issued Monday for 44-year-old Simon Basque, who has been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John. (Courtesy: Saint John Police Force)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island