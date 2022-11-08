Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Members of the Saint John Police Force are asking for help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

A warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Nekko Dominique was issued Saturday after he allegedly breached the conditions of a statutory release.

Police say Dominique has been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

Dominique has been serving a sentence of three years, five months, and 24 days for possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and discharging a firearm, according to police.

He is described as five-foot-five and 215 pounds. He has black shoulder-length hair that is often worn in a ponytail, brown eyes, glasses, and a moustache and beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing black track pants with a white stripe, a blue shirt, and white shoes.

Dominique has a tattoo of “RIP MOM” on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saint John police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.