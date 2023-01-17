Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Jeff Wilson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, is described as six feet tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. Jeff Wilson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, is described as six feet tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island