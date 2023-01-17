Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force is asking for help locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The warrant for 32-year-old Jeff Wilson was issued Monday after he allegedly breached the conditions of his full parole.

Police say Wilson lives in Saint John, N.B.

The 32-year-old is serving a sentence of three years and three months for:

possession of a firearm knowing it's unauthorized

possession of a loaded restricted firearm

possession of a firearm while prohibited

possession of a schedule I substance

failing to attend court

Wilson is described as six feet tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

Police have released an image of Wilson.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.