Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of a statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Ryan Bear was issued on Saturday.

Bear was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

He is serving a sentence of three years, five months and 20 days for:

armed robbery

break enter and commit theft under $5,000

utter threat to cause death/harm

two counts of fail to appear

four counts of fail to comply with probation order

mischief in relation to other property

Police describe Bear as six-foot-four inches tall and 350 pounds, with brown hair worn in a bun and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and white shorts, and black shoes.

They are also warning the public to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

