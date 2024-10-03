Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Saint John Police Force says 31-year-old Ryan Cail breached the conditions of his statutory release when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre last month.

They obtained a Canada-wide warrant for Cail’s arrest on Sept. 26.

Cail is serving a two-year, 11-month sentence for the following convictions:

robbery with a firearm

possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

failure to comply with a probation order

possession of property obtained by crime

being unlawfully at large

Cail is described as five-foot-six and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has “TJ” tattooed on his left forearm, “MOM” tattooed on his left upper arm and “$” on his right forearm. He also has a scar on his forehead.

Police say Cail should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

