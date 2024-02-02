Saint John Police seek taxi impersonator involved in alleged sexual assault

Saint John police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was possibly impersonating a taxi driver and allegedly sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman.

Police say the woman got into a small, dark blue SUV, which she told police displayed a "VETS" taxi sign, in the area of Anglin Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday.

According to a Friday news release, the woman said there was no taximeter in the car and she believed the license plate began with the letter "J".

It's alleged the suspect drove her to a parking lot on Lowell Street, where the assault occurred, which left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

VETS taxi denies any involvement, telling police the vehicle does not match the description on any vehicles in their fleet, and claim all their license plates begin with the letter "H" and they believe the sign may have been stolen.

Police describe the driver of the SUV as a male between 20 and 25 years old, tall and thin with dark, “shaggy” hair.

Police are warning the public when taking rides and remind riders that all taxi drivers should have a license displayed in plain view and say all rides should be arranged through the taxi company first.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

