Saint John police seek violent offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saint John police are looking for a violent offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued Friday for 40-year-old Amanda Raynes.

Raynes was living at a community-based residential facility in Saint John, N.B.

She is serving an aggregate sentence of five years for:

robbery

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

assault with a weapon

utter counterfeit money

motor vehicle theft

assault causing bodily harm

assault peace officer with weapon or imitation

escape or being at large without excuse

Police describe Raynes as five-foot-three inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has multiple tattoos:

right forearm – cross covered by flower tattoos

neck - spider

left middle finger – diamond shape

right forearm – small ink smudge

left forearm - ink smudge

Anyone with information on Raynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.