Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saint John police are looking for a woman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of her day parole.

Police say an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Jodie Joseph was issued Tuesday.

Joseph was living at a community residential facility in Saint John, N.B.

Police say she is serving a sentence for:

six counts of theft under $5,000

failure to comply with probation order

two counts of fraudulently obtaining transportation

two counts of failure to attend court at large

possession of a Schedule I substance

Joseph is described as five-foot-five, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she also has several tattoos, including:

a flower tattoo on her upper back

two roses on her right foot

two roses on her abdomen

Chinese logos (band) on her left upper arm

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.