SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A 44-year-old man is in custody in connection with an act of vandalism that caused the Urgent Care Centre at St. Joseph’s Hospital to close on Sunday.

Saint John Police say just after 7:30 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to reports of windows being damaged at Paddock and Coburg Streets in uptown Saint John.

Moments later, police received a call of damage to the Urgent Care Centre at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

According to police, a man damaged several windows, made his way into the hospital and caused extensive damage throughout the building.

A spokesperson from New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirms the suspect broke an exterior window at the entrance of the centre around 7:40 Sunday morning, and broke “multiple sprinkler heads," leading to damage that caused the Urgent Care Centre to close for the day.

According to a statement from Horizon Health spokesperson Kris David, the damage caused “water to flow into the fourth floor where it entered into multiple rooms, including operating rooms, and flowed down the building."

No patients or staff were hurt or involved in the incident. Security staff saw the incident happen through video surveillance and called police, who were on site within three minutes.

Because of the damage, Horizon says the centre will remain closed temporarily until it can be properly cleaned up. Horizon is asking patients and clients go to another hospital to seek treatment in the meantime.

Any patients scheduled for surgery on Monday are being contacted, and scheduled appointments at the IV Day Hospital have been asked to go to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

At this time, police haven't released any further details on the man in custody.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who was in the area of Paddock or Coburg Streets early Sunday morning and noticed anything suspicious, or have any information, to contact the Saint John Police Force.