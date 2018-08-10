The parade marshal for the Saint John Pride parade has stepped down.

In a Facebook post, Pride organizers say Rev. James Crooks voluntarily stepped down from the role in light of social media backlash following an online video.

In the post, Saint John Pride says the Pride committee and Crooks agreed his resignation was in the “best interest of preserving the integrity of the Saint John community's Pride celebrations until the matter is formally resolved.”

The Saint John police force also sent out a press release Thursday night, saying they're aware of the Pride Facebook post and the “concerns that could arise from this information.”

Crooks was part of the first same-sex couple to marry in a Maritime church.

The parade is Saturday.