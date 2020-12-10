HALIFAX -- All of New Brunswick will be back in the yellow phase of restrictions as of midnight Thursday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said that while it was great to see restrictions being relaxed in Zone 2 (the Saint John region), she reminded everyone to be careful.

"Yellow means caution," Russell said during a news conference in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon.

New Brunswick Public Health also announced that there are four new positive cases.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.