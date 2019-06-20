

CTV Atlantic





A Saint John resident is trying to have a train whistle silenced, saying the noise is affecting people's quality of life.

Paul Brown is president of Saint John Condo Corporation #16 and represents 55 residential units at 500 Douglas Avenue in Saint John.

The train tracks are right behind the condos running day and night, and Brown says the noise can be physically jarring to those who live in the area.

“Some of the blasts are so loud and powerful that you actually feel them in the core of your stomach,” said Brown. “Your sleep patterns, being able to get a good night’s rest, and just the physical jarring of these loud noises.”

Saint John councilor John Mackenzie says the train whistles have been increasing and council has taken some action after a presentation from Brown this week.

“Council has asked the city manager to send a letter off to the New Brunswick Southern Railway to see if we might be able to get some conversation going on how we might be able to achieve that,” said Mackenzie.

“It’s something that I’m sure we can come to an agreement on. I don’t think it’s that difficult that we can’t put it to bed.”

This wouldn’t be the first time train whistles have been silenced in the city of Saint John. In 2015, the city put a new policy in place for two railway crossings at Rothesay Avenue and Thorne Avenue after receiving complaints from residents in the area.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall