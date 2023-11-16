Saint John Santa Claus Parade cancelled due to weather

The Santa Claus Parade scheduled for Saturday in Saint John, N.B., has been cancelled.

A post on Facebook Thursday morning says the heavy rain and high winds forecasted for Saturday are a safety issue that can’t be fixed.

Blaine Harris, the chair of the Saint John Region Santa Claus Parade Committee, says he met with police and the city Thursday and everyone agreed the best call was to cancel.

“The forecast for us is 5 mm of rain per hour, with winds as high as 75 km/h,” Harris says. “I wouldn’t put anybody on a float and run them up and down King Street, or any other street in the city for that matter. The safety factor for someone falling off a float and getting killed would be huge.”

There is no alternate date scheduled for the event. Harris says while it may not seem difficult, the event simply can’t be moved.

“Most of the floats that are in the Santa Claus Parade scheduled for Saturday, those trucks are on the road Sunday heading out west or heading to Newfoundland or even down south. These people are donating their time for the Santa Claus Parade. And when they are done, they unload that float and load up the cargo they are taking, and then they are gone for another week.”

Harris also says it would be difficult to reschedule police and city staff.

“To come out on a Sunday, if that was one of the alternative dates, they have to have staff available. The commitment of those people for Saturday, those people have plans and other activities panned for Sunday. To switch a parade date by one day may sound easy, but logistically it is impossible,” he says.

Organizers say they will look into adding alternative dates moving forward to avoid future cancellations.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to attend other parades in the area the following Saturday.

The Lancaster Santa Claus Parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the west side of Saint John. The KV (Kennebecasis Valley) Santa Claus Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. the same day.

Organizers say the Lancaster parade has already increased by about 40 entries due to the cancelled Saint John parade and the Kennebecasis Valley parade has extended applications until Monday.

There are currently no weather warnings in place in New Brunswick for the weekend, though special weather statements are in effect across Nova Scotia warning of heavy rain and high winds.

As of Thursday morning, the Holiday Parade of Lights in downtown Halifax is still going forward.

