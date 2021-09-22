HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John are on scene at a French school in the city on Wednesday morning due to a ‘potential threat’.

In a tweet, Saint John Police Force says officers are assisting in the evacuation of students from Centre scolaire Samuel-de-Champlain in Millidgeville.

Saint John Police Force is on scene at Samuel De Champlain in Millidgeville investigating a potential threat. Police are assisting in the evacuation of students. Parents and guardians please follow correspondence you have received from the school. Further updates will follow. — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) September 22, 2021

Police advise parents and guardians to follow correspondence they have received from the school.

