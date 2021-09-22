Advertisement
Saint John school evacuated after ‘potential threat’: Police
Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021 12:51PM ADT
Police in Saint John are on scene at a French school in the city on Wednesday morning due to a ‘potential threat’.
HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John are on scene at a French school in the city on Wednesday morning due to a ‘potential threat’.
In a tweet, Saint John Police Force says officers are assisting in the evacuation of students from Centre scolaire Samuel-de-Champlain in Millidgeville.
Police advise parents and guardians to follow correspondence they have received from the school.
This is a developing story and will be updated.