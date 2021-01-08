HALIFAX -- A Saint John, N.B., school is under hold and secure Friday afternoon as police investigate a “threat against a staff member."

Saint John police are on scene of COMPASS, formerly known as Woodlawn School, on Westmoreland Road.

Police say there is no immediate danger to homes, buildings and other schools in the area, and they are working with school officials to determine next steps for parents.

Update on former Woodlawn School situation as of 12:45pm. A threat against a staff member is being investigated and the building remains in hold and secure. There is no threat to homes, buildings or other schools in the area. — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) January 8, 2021

This is a developing story, more to come.