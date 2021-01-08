Advertisement
Saint John school on hold and secure after staff member threatened
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 2:09PM AST Last Updated Friday, January 8, 2021 2:10PM AST
HALIFAX -- A Saint John, N.B., school is under hold and secure Friday afternoon as police investigate a “threat against a staff member."
Saint John police are on scene of COMPASS, formerly known as Woodlawn School, on Westmoreland Road.
Police say there is no immediate danger to homes, buildings and other schools in the area, and they are working with school officials to determine next steps for parents.
This is a developing story, more to come.