HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old Saint John youth is facing several charges after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle on Monday night.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force says at approximately 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in north end Saint John.

Police say a grey Honda Civic struck a truck at the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Metcalfe Street and fled the scene.

According to police, the Civic, which was reported stolen, was seen a short time later in the uptown area, driving through an active construction site on Water Street, where it struck four vehicles and narrowly missed several construction workers.

A 17-year-old youth was taken into custody and made a court appearance on Tuesday, answering to the following charges:

Impaired driving

Failure to provide a breath sample

Breach of a release order

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property

Operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public

The youth has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Thursday, for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask any witnesses or anyone who was in the areas of the incidents and may have dash-cam or video surveillance at the time of the occurrence, to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.