Saint John to celebrate Memorial Cup win with parade today

Saint John is having its dog day.

The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.

THE HOMETOWN SAINT JOHN SEA DOGS WIN IT. 🏆#MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/iwpqe45UKe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 30, 2022

A ‘celebration parade’ for the Sea Dogs is being held in uptown Saint John during the noon hour today. The Saint John Police Force says streets will be closed to vehicles from King Street East to the Area 506 Container Village on Water Street.

Two public viewing areas for the final game were set up at Market Square and the Area 506 Container Village Wednesday night.

Sea Dogs hometown celebration parade in uptown Saint John at noon. The final seconds of last night’s Memorial Cup final at Area 506. @CTVAtlantic @TSN_Sports #SaintJohn #SeaDogs #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/qkcdr33A5m — Nick Moore (@CTVMoore) June 30, 2022

A firework presentation was held on the Saint John waterfront shortly after the big win.

One fan said she had been away from Saint John for roughly 14 years, and this was the perfect way to mark her return to the city.

"We just moved back and this is such a way to celebrate," she told CTV News. "We're so proud of our team."

"It's been a challenging playoff series for sure," said another fan. "The coaching change was absolutely what was needed, so this win was very, very sweet."

The Sea Dogs also won the Memorial Cup in 2011. Their win on Wednesday marks the sixth time a QMJHL team has won the Memorial Cup in the last 10 tournaments.

The 2020 and 2021 Memorial Cup events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press