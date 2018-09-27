

People in the tourism industry are shouldering a new burden during this so-called “shoulder season.”

September, October and even November are becoming so busy that employees are getting harder to find for employers such as Beth Kelly, who has been organizing tours around southern New Brunswick for more than three decades.

On Thursday, she had dozens of guides and drivers working on those tours, though finding employees during the autumn months is becoming more difficult.

“The industry needs people, and you know, it's not just the guides,” said Kelly. “It’s the drivers, the port people, everyone is impacted.”

The same is true for restaurants and for other tourist businesses.

Terry Stevens has about 10 people working at his zip-line business, though on days like Thursday, he too, needs more workers.

“It is a challenge to hire people,” Stevens said. “I mean, it’s easy through the summer. You’ve got a lot of university students, but coming into September and October, we need people who can work. And it's a part-time seasonal job, and it's not always easy to recruit.”

Two large cruise ships were in town Thursday, each with 4,200 passengers. Many of the visitors say it is becoming the norm to be greeted by older workers.

“Sometimes, it’s a supplemental income,” said Susanne Arbitman, a tourist from New York. “Sometimes, they want to keep busy, they're interested in showing off their city or their town to other people.”

Jonathan Swan, who manages a tour company, says “we definitely need more employees in the September-October time period. That is our peak season.”

Companies are increasingly relying on senior citizens or people who have retired from the workforce.

“It's really tough to find university students,” said Swan. “We have some university students that work with us on the weekends, but yeah, we need those retirees.”

The tourism industry wants universities and colleges to arrange schedules, so that co-op placements can be made during September and October, to fill the some of the jobs that often go unfilled.

It's still called the shoulder season, but gradually it's taking on more importance than the so-called peak tourism season, and now, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find seasonal workers at this time.

