SAINT JOHN -- Starting April 14th, fares will be collected on Saint John Transit buses that have been outfitted with Plexiglass barriers.

Fare collection was temporarily suspended and all 46 buses in the fleet are being retrofitted to enhance safety for the drivers.

On buses with barriers, passengers must enter and pay their fare via the front door while on buses where there are still no barriers, fares will not be collected and passengers must enter and exit via the rear door.

Physical distancing remains in effect on all buses.