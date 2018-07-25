

As police chases go, it was pretty wild -- and a scene some witnesses will never forget.

It featured a zooming getaway car, blaring horns, three damaged police cruisers, and gunfire, much to the amazement of some residents who had a front-row seat.

“The tire from the black SUV touched the edge of the step here,” said witness Sandra Colbourne.

That's how close a suspect vehicle zoomed by Colbourne's back door, followed by a police car.

“I just stepped out on the deck and, when I did, I saw a black SUV come right across the lawn, touch the step and he was just going a mile a minute.”

She says this is usually a quiet picnic area for children.

“Thankfully there were no kids here, because normally … you don't see cars and cop cars and guns. You don't usually see that here in your backyard,” Colbourne said.

The incident started in the Hickey Road area, when police received a report of a man pointing a firearm at others in the Hickey Road area of the city’s east side around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police eventually caught up with the vehicle on Linda Court.

“In the efforts to stop the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop,” said Staff Sgt. Tony Hayes of the Saint John Police Department.

A witness says that two police cars had the suspect vehicle boxed in, when a police officer fired his pistol, but the suspect vehicle was still able to get away.

“He didn’t slow down and then he went right onto the main road into rush-hour traffic,” said witness Derek Doiron. “I heard all the cars honking.”

After the car had sped past a dumpster, Doiron looked around and found a gun.

“When I came over the gun was lying right around here,” he said, pointing to the ground next to the dumpster. “So he tried to toss it in the dumpster and just missed.

“There are a lot of children that play around here, and a lot of them were going to come out and see the commotion and I didn't want any of them to find the weapon,” Doiron said. “So I just stood on top of it and waited for the police to come back. I didn't know what else to do; I couldn’t touch it.”

Officers pursued the vehicle, which was eventually stopped near the refinery on Loch Lomond Road. Police were not fired upon in the incident and no one was injured.

This is the third firearms case in east Saint John this month. Police say a “feud” is underway, and the incidents may be connected.

“These individuals were known to each other,” Hayes said. “So this is not a situation of somebody pulling up and a random occurrence. I would say the commonality is that, some of the people we are looking at have a criminal history and are known to the police.”

Colbourne said it “could have been a lot worse.”

“If the only thing that was damaged was a lawn chair, and no lives were taken, so be it,” she said.

A 21-year-old man is in custody facing several charges. They seized a firearm and ammunition.

Because an officer discharged a sidearm, the investigation into how police handled the incident will be conducted by an outside police agency.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.