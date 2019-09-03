A 35-year-old woman from Saint John has died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7, near Petersville Hill, N.B.

Police say they responded to the crash shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

"It's believed the woman's vehicle, which was travelling northbound, crossed the centre line and struck a pickup truck hauling equipment that was travelling in the opposite direction," the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP said in a news release.

Police say she was the driver and sole occupant of the car and died at the scene. Four occupants in the pickup truck were not injured.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.