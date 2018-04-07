

Irving Oil has purchased more homes near the site of a butane leak in Saint John, but not all of them.

More than 80 people were evacuated from their homes for almost a week due to the potentially explosive situation at the nearby oil refinery.

Now some area residents say they fear they'll never be able to sell their homes.

Ruth Vossen lives steps away from River Avenue where 70 per cent of residents have signed purchased agreements with Irving Oil.

Vossen says she can’t understand why her home on Pleasant City Street hasn’t been appraised by the company.

"Why are we not as important? And why were we not given the same offer?”

The butane leak was detected in a pipeline that links Irving Oil facilities on Jan. 8. People living in 30 homes near the refinery were evacuated for six days.

Residents on Pleasant City Street at the dead end of River Avenue have been told the company is not interested in buying their homes.

“We weren't even conscious of the fact that how dangerous it is here until this took place,” says resident Karen Shepard.

Area MLA Glen Savoie says he has been trying to get answers from Irving and city officials for weeks.

In a recent email, the company laid out measures it has taken since the leak.

The email read: “we should be clear that the incident is over, the pipeline has been repaired and returned to service with the appropriate provincial department’s oversight and approval.”

“I would argue that it's not over for the residents because they still don't feel safe in their homes,” says Savoie.

Residents living on Pleasant City Street say the only communication they've had with Irving was in late February when they each received a letter in the mail stating the company was going to be monitoring the site until August.

Vossen says she believes the property value on her home has dropped since the leak. She says everyone who had to leave their homes should get the same offer from Irving.

"Who is going to purchase these homes? Nobody... because we’re on butane lane.”

CTV News reached out to Irving Oil for comment, but it did not respond in news-time; however, city officials say area residents are not in danger.

