Salisbury Elementary School originally opened in the 1940s and some say it's time for a new building.

An assessment found it would cost less to rebuild than to repair.

"It was actually deemed to be non-repairable and needed to be replaced," said Robert Campbell, the Village of Salisbury councillor.

Sarah Hebert has twin girls in Grade 2.

"It's like a walk down memory lane, it looks the exact same as it did when I went there in 1989," Hebert said.

Jenna Morton has a daughter in Grade 3 and twin boys in Grade 1 and says the facilities are outdated.

"The cafeteria is in the basement of the school," Morton said. "It's very dark, the ceilings are very low. The school has made the decision that the children now eat lunch in their classrooms."

Hebert says it's also not wheelchair accessible.

"In order to get to the second floor, there's no elevator or anything like that," said Hebert.

Campbell says he knows it doesn't meet the standards of today.

"All somebody has to do is go through the school (to see that)," he said.

Morton says in a community that continues to grow, overcrowding is likely to become an issue.

"The population has gone up three per cent over the last census records here," Morton said. "Housing has gone up five per cent, and that's just in the village proper."

A statement from the department of education read in part:

"The district educational council has identified this as the third major capital priority for Anglophone East School District as part of the annual capital program submission this year."

Said Hebert: "Here we are in 2019, and there's been no start date. When are we going to break ground?"

CTV News reached out to the Anglophone East School District but we did not hear back by news time.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker.