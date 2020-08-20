HALIFAX -- A salmonella outbreak has been declared in New Brunswick after 13 cases were confirmed between June 16 and July 27.

The provincial government says two more potential cases are under investigation.

The cases have been identified in New Brunswick’s northern and eastern regions.

The Department of Health is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

A specific cause has not been identified, but a news release from the New Brunswick government states that salmonella enteritidis is commonly associated with improperly handling or eating raw or undercooked eggs or poultry.

Salmonella infection can also be spread by contact between cooked foods and raw poultry on unwashed cutting boards or knives.

“When preparing raw meats, the risk is especially high for certain kinds of food poisoning, including infection caused by the bacteria salmonella enteritidis,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health.

“I strongly encourage people to take safety precautions when handling raw chicken and eggs and to ensure that these and all raw meat products are thoroughly cooked.”

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting and fever. They usually appear within one or two days after a person becomes infected. Symptoms usually last less than a week, but some people can develop a serious illness after infection.

SAFE COOKING AND CLEANING PRACTICES

One way to reduce the risk of salmonella infection is by cooking food until it reaches the proper temperature. A digital instant-read food thermometer will indicate when meat and poultry are safe to eat.

85° C (185° F) for whole poultry;

71° C (160° F) for ground beef; and

74° C (165° F) for leftover food.

Eggs are safest to eat when they are cooked thoroughly and served hot.

Cooked food should be eaten while it is still hot, as bacteria can grow when food cools down. Cold food should be kept cold.

Hands should be washed with hot, soapy water for at least 20 seconds before handling food and after handling raw meats, eggs or poultry.

Plates, utensils and cutting boards that touched or held raw meat or poultry should be washed and sanitized before they are used again for cooked foods.

Raw foods should be kept separate from cooked foods to avoid cross-contamination.

Raw meats and poultry should be kept in the fridge on bottom shelves to prevent juices from dripping onto other foods.

Lastly, when in doubt, throw it out.