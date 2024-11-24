Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign begins across Canada

The 134th Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign started Saturday across Canada.

Brent Haas is a captain with the Salvation Army. He said the organization aims to give hope to the community 365 days a year,

“In this Christmas season is the season when we get to interact with more individuals and support more families than any other season,” Haas said. “And that is possible because of our Christmas kettle campaign.”

The kettle campaign raises funds to respond to needs at Christmas, Haas said.

The iconic, red Salvation Army Christmas kettles appeared in grocery stores and shopping malls across the country on Saturday. In addition to the cash donations that have always been available, Haas said the kettles are set up for debit and credit this year.

“Just with the tap of your credit card you can give hope this Christmas season,” Haas said.

The Salvation Army has always relied on donations, but Haas said they really need the support this year.

“The struggle is real for a lot of people,” Haas said. “At the Salvation Army, we’re aiming to also remind people that hope is real.”