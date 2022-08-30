Salvation Army issues urgent call for school supplies as demand doubles in Halifax

The Maritime division of the Salvation Army says back-to-school donations are urgently needed in the Halifax area before classes start next week.

The organization cites the rising cost of school supplies for the high demand, which it says has doubled in some areas of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

It adds the total cost for back-to-school supplies can be at least $100, which is not possible for “many families.”

“For some families, the extra expense of the back-to-school season means having to decide between putting food on the table or giving their children the tools they need to succeed in school,” says Brent Haas, leader of Encounter Church in a press release.

The Salvation Army has been collecting school supplies and backpacks to distribute to families in need, as part of a national back-to school-campaign.

To meet the increased need, the Salvation Army is asking for help from the Halifax community. Without the help, the organization says its current level of supplies will not be enough to help everyone in need.

“Our goal is to get school supplies to every family that needs them,” says Capt. Haas. “We are working with community partners to do all we can, but we need the HRM community to step up to the plate too.”

Supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at the following locations:

51 Metropolitan Avenue, Lower Sackville

946 Main Street, Dartmouth

2038 Gottingen Street, Halifax

The deadline for final donations is Thursday.