Salvation Army's annual Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off

The Salvation Army Maritime Division has launched its annual Kettle Campaign – the organization's largest fundraising effort of the year.

As the cost-of-living continues to rise, plus the added expenses of the holidays, The Salvation Army is once again asking for the generous support of people across the Maritimes.

"The Salvation Army believes that everyone needs an army and that's what the Christmas Kettle Campaign is about," said Maj. Keith Pike, the leader of The Salvation Army Maritime Division, in a news release Wednesday.

"It provides us with the funds to ensure there is a toy under the tree for every child, and keeps our food banks ready as rising prices and inflation continue to drive families and individuals through our doors."

In 2021, the charity assisted more than 180,000 people across the Maritimes.

Currently, The Salvation Army is reporting a 30 per cent increase in families with children who need help across the nation, with 31 per cent of households served this year needing help for the first time ever.

The Maritime division's fundraising goal this year is $2.2 million.

"It's hard to capture the impact of a donation in words," said The Salvation Army Maritime Division spokesperson Lt. Gina Haggett. "A donation means a parent does not have to give up a meal so their child can eat. It means a senior does not have to choose between rent or eating that week."

Donations towards the Kettle Campaign stay in the community where they were received, allowing the organization to provide practical assistance for all who need it.

This can include, but is not limited to:

support for food banks children's breakfast programs housing supports substance-use recovery emergency disaster relief Christmas support

Other ways to support the charitable organization include donating toys to your local ministry unit or volunteering over the Christmas season.

Local Salvation Army locations and contacts can be found online.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that started its work in Canada in 1882. Since then, the organization has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country.