'Sandbag and help your neighbour': N.B. prepares for flood season
The Village of Gagetown, New Brunswick’s Mayor, Derek Pleadwell, looks out at his property as the Saint John River inches closer.
"There's nothing more you can do if that happens, just sandbag and help your neighbour,” said Pleadwell.
Just a few weeks ago, you could stand amongst the trees now largely submerged.
"Typically, when you're normal water levels would be just past that furthest tree out on the other side of my docks, about, I'd say three metres. This is not a terribly wide channel," he said.
New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is on high alert this time of year.
"Gagetown is expected to reach flood stage on Monday and exceed by a few centimetres on Tuesday,” said Geoffrey Downey, communications officer with EMO.
This year has been close to the 20-year average flooding levels, in terms of snowpack and water content in the snow.
River Watch officials are keeping an eye on ice movement in the Upper Saint John River Basin, which could increase the risk of ice jams.
"People should always be concerned this time of year. You never know what's going to happen between ice jam flooding and overland flooding. It can change pretty quickly,” Downey said.
“I hope everyone's been taking the time to prepare themselves which means a 72-hour preparedness kit if your home is prone to severe flooding, an evacuation plan, and simply paying attention,” he said.
With the village growing 11 per cent in the last year, Mayor Pleadwell says he’s concerned for the newest residents experiencing flooding for the first time.
“This is all new to them, that water is usually a long way away, so they need to be preparing, pulling up whatever they love down by the water that they enjoy 11 months of the year,” he said.
EMO says until all the snow in wooded areas is melted everyone should be paying attention to water levels and staying clear of the water's edge.
"People should always consult with their neighbours. One thing New Brunswickers do like to talk about is flooding. There's always kinds of valuable tips, and they can get really the lay of the land of what will flood, what does three metres over flood stage mean, what does 20 centimetres mean,” Downey said.
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained
Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina's capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
Fatigue is starting to put safety at risk, pilots say
Pilots at Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines say pilot exhaustion is on the rise, and they're pressing the airlines treat fatigue and the mistakes that result as a safety risk.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Toronto police release image of suspect in downtown hit-and-run
Police have released new images of a vehicle and driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto that left a woman critically injured earlier this week.
-
Calgary
-
'It's so exciting': Thousands take part in annual Easter egg hunt in Calgary
Calgarians are taking advantage of the weekend’s sunny weather by heading outside for some Easter weekend fun.
-
'Historical artifact': Calgary man buys old transit bus for historic restoration project
A passion that started in junior high has now become reality for a young Calgary man who has a special place in his heart for one of the most essential city services.
-
Embarrassed Flames poised to correct course against Coyotes
A 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday was a huge embarrassment for the Calgary Flames.
Montreal
-
Thwarted Tennessee kidnapping shows that viral hand signal, popularized in Quebec, is saving lives
A woman in Tennessee flashed the hand sign at a convenience store. The fact that both the woman and the passerby knew it gives the Montreal sisters who popularized the signal hope that it's really becoming widespread.
-
‘Leave or get rid of your dog’: Montreal pet owners say they’re facing eviction
Cameron Mackay-Bee and his dog Jasper have lived in their NDG apartment for the better part of a decade — but their future together is uncertain.
-
More Quebecers are using cannabis now that it's legal: report
New data suggests the legalization and marketing of recreational cannabis have increased the number of users in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
-
Smith stops all 39 shots he faces as Oilers shut out Golden Knights 4-0
Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
-
Fire damages units of 2-storey apartment building Saturday
Edmonton fire needed backup to contain a blaze at a two-storey apartment building Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury will soon be opening the doors to its first Sikh temple
The Sikh community in Sudbury will soon have a space to call home. Sudbury is the third city in the northeast to open a Sikh gurdwara.
-
Downtown North Bay being re-created via Minecraft
From the waterfront, to city hall, and Main Street, all of North Bay’s downtown is being re-created.
-
Third year Sault College students launch auction for soup kitchen fundraiser
A virtual auction hosted by students from the school's Child and Youth Care program will run from April 18-20.
London
-
Family of murdered Sarnia, Ont. man 'shocked' he is gone
The sister of a Sarnia, Ont. man who was murdered this week can’t believe her brother is gone.
-
Deer collision season arrives with a bang in Bruce County
Collisions involving deer are averaging more than one a day, in Southern Bruce County this month.
-
Successful formalwear clothing drive ensures students are ready for grad ceremonies
Trafalgar Public School’s two-weekend formal wear clothing drive was a success.
Winnipeg
-
'Set us back big time': April snow delays golf courses from opening
A mid-April snowstorm is frustrating golfers who enjoyed a record early season start last year.
-
'Pysanky keeps the world alive': How Ukrainian Easter eggs can help preserve culture
With global headlines shining a spotlight on the war in Ukraine, Manitoba pysanky artist Tracy Rossier said interest in the art form has grown due to a desire to protect and preserve the nation’s culture.
-
Portage Diversion to close, Red River Floodway to remain open
The Portage Diversion will be closed Saturday due to declining water levels on the Assiniboine River but the floodway will remain open, according to a release by the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with murder after elderly man found dead on Good Friday
Ottawa police say a 69-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an elderly man on Good Friday.
-
Ottawa 67's mourn passing of former player Lance Galbraith
The Ottawa 67's are mourning the death of a former star player.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa for Easter weekend.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death southwest of Saskatoon
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help in a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead southwest of Saskatoon on Friday.
-
'It's just devastating': Fire destroys major event centre in Prince Albert
A major fire has destroyed the event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council Friday morning.
-
Sask. Metis people laying ground work for land preservation near Île-à-la-Crosse
A Metis led project has completed the first phase of studies to protect 22,000 square kilometers of boreal forest in Northern Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Gastown fire victims among hundreds served Easter dinner at Union Gospel Mission
A helping of ham, potatoes and vegetables Saturday was a "huge thing" for Vancouver resident Doug McInnes, who lost everything he owned in Monday’s fire at the Winters Hotel in Gastown.
-
Rugby Sevens returns to BC Place after 2-year hiatus
Before COVID-19 knocked it off-stride, the HSBC Canada Rugby Sevens tournament at BC Place had become one of the city's most unique events, drawing thousands of costumed fans into the downtown core.
-
Regina
-
Government House hosts traditional Easter egg hunt
The cold temperatures outside did not stop Government House and the Easter Bunny from celebrating Easter weekend.
-
Environment Canada warns of more snow for southeast Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has issued a series of alerts Saturday morning for snow heading towards communities spanning from Assiniboia to Estevan.
-
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria seeking proposals for summer 'bike valet' service
The City of Victoria is soliciting proposals from groups interested in operating a free "bike valet" in the city's downtown this summer.
-
Victoria council unanimously passes motion for affordable housing construction
Some affordable housing projects in Victoria will now be able to skip rezonings or public hearings after city council unanimously passed a motion at a meeting Thursday.
-
