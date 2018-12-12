

CTV Atlantic





There’s a Christmas controversy brewing in Glace Bay, N.S., after Santa Claus has been sidelined.

It's all because of new safety rules surrounding parades. While many agree with safety, some say this goes too far.

For 50 years, firefighters escorting Santa around town has been a tradition many looked forward to.

“The firefighters enjoyed it and it brought that extra Christmas spirit to our station,” said Glace Bay Fire Department Chief John Chant.

But this year, the municipality changed its safety rules during parades after the tragic death of a four-year-old girl last month in Yarmouth.

While many understand the need for safety, others feel there should be exceptions made for something like this.

“I think it's absolutely ridiculous,” said Nancy Budden. “Santa Claus is there to put a smile on kids’ faces and there's going to be an awful lot of upset kids.”

April Yates was more diplomatic, but still not on board with the new rules.

“When I was a kid, we had Santa Claus coming throughout the neighbourhood giving out treat bags and it was pretty exciting,” she said. “It was something to look forward too. It's disappointing to know it's not coming this year.”

Chant says with the new rules, two people would have to walk on either side of the float when anyone was on it.

In years past, travelling at a speed of 25 km/h, it took the firefighters at least a week to cover the entire town.

Going any slower would just take up too much time.

“With the amount of streets and miles we go, it would probably take us a good month at that speed to do the streets,” Chant said. “Being volunteers it would be hard to give up eight hours a day walking at two kilometres an hour.

While the rules and regulations are in place, the municipality says they're not set in stone and will be reevaluated in the New Year.

“We will be putting together a committee to review parade rules, including unique situations like the Santa tour in Glace Bay,” said Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokeswoman Jillian Moore.“So, we will be meeting with all stakeholders to make these decisions for next year.”

Back at the fire station, Chant says Santa's sleigh will be parked at the Sterling Mall on Sunday, but admits it won’t be the same for some.

“A lot of elderly people actually run to the doors and wave to us and flash their lights, so it's not only for the kids, it's for the whole community,” Chant said.

A community that has now been left a little less merry.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.