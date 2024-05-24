Sarah McLachlan announces tour stops in Halifax, Moncton

Grammy and Juno-award winning artist Sarah McLachlan will return to her hometown of Halifax this fall during the Canadian leg of her latest tour.

McLachlan will play the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., on Nov. 4 and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Nov 5.

The tour marks the 30th anniversary of McLachlan’s third studio album “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.”

She will play the certified platinum album in its entirety, and other fan favourites.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” McLachlan said in a news release from Phillips Public Relations. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

American folk-pop trio Tiny Habits will join McLachlan during the Canadian leg of the tour.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, with the general on sale beginning next Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for both Maritime shows will be available at ticketmaster.ca, evenko.ca and livenation.com.

The release says one dollar from each ticket will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music.