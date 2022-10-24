Saturday power outage caused by vandals: Nova Scotia Power
Nova Scotia's electric utility says a weekend power outage in Truro and Stewiacke was caused by vandalism.
Nova Scotia Power says more than 20,000 customers temporarily lost power on Saturday after someone cut the wires off a transformer at a Truro substation.
The utility had to cut power to the area at 10 a.m. to allow crews to make repairs.
Power was restored just before 11:30 a.m.
Nova Scotia Power says the theft has been reported to police.
With files from The Canadian Press
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an unusual proceeding in which the judge will issue a verdict after lawyers submit written arguments.
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
Former student warned teachers, teens they were 'going to die' before fatal U.S. shooting
An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, 'You are all going to die!' before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
LIVE UPDATES | Polls close shortly as Ontario awaits results for municipal elections
It's election day across Ontario. Follow along for live results and updates as they happen with less than two hours to go until the polls close.
LIVE COVERAGE | Ottawa election 2022: Live results of the races for mayor and council
Follow this page for up-to-the-minute updates and results of the Ottawa municipal election.
Chinese officers charged in alleged plot to obstruct U.S. Huawei probe
Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Polls close shortly as Ontario awaits results for municipal elections
It's election day across Ontario. Follow along for live results and updates as they happen with less than two hours to go until the polls close.
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Inquest into fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim by Toronto police set for November
It’s been nearly a decade since 18-year-old Sammy Yatim was fatally shot by police while having a mental health crisis on a Toronto streetcar.
Calgary
-
Young Calgary woman charged in Rundle suspicious death
A Calgary woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in the community of Rundle this weekend.
-
Record snowfall in Calgary over the weekend
After an unseasonably warm start to the fall, Calgary saw a record-breaking dump of snow over the weekend.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.
Montreal
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
-
Residents trying to salvage possessions, find pets and get answers after massive fire
The Red Cross is now helping eight families who were forced from their homes after a massive fire ripped through a historic building in Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood on the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.
-
Police issue warning about violent sexual offender living in Edmonton
Police have issued a warning about a convicted violent sexual offender who is living in Edmonton after being released from jail.
Northern Ontario
-
ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned
The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company.
-
One of the oldest churches in Sault Ste. Marie is up for sale
The Central United Church building on Spring Street, built in 1911, can be yours for $799,000.
-
Two cases of drivers passed out behind the wheel in the same day: Elliot Lake OPP
Two people have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake responded to two separate suspicious vehicle calls Oct. 20.
London
-
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a crash in London early Monday morning on Commissioners Road that sent two people to hospital.
-
Woodstock police make two additional arrests in $600K drug bust
Woodstock police announced Monday that two additional arrests were made in what they call the “largest drug bust” in Woodstock’s history, which saw the seizure of nearly $600,000 worth of illicit drugs.
-
Two Londoners win big with $50,000 instant wins
Two different women from London, Ont. are celebrating after each winning the top prize of $50,000 while playing instant lotto games.
Winnipeg
-
One man dead following early morning hit-and-run: police
Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning.
-
Winnipeg breaks precipitation record
Winnipeg has entered the weather record books after Monday's rainfall pushed the city's total past one set 60 years ago.
-
Anita Neville, noted for work on inclusion, becomes Manitoba's lieutenant-governor
Anita Neville has been sworn in as Manitoba's 26th lieutenant-governor, succeeding Janice Filmon, who served for seven years.
Ottawa
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Ottawa election 2022: Live results of the races for mayor and council
Follow this page for up-to-the-minute updates and results of the Ottawa municipal election.
-
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
-
Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the "Freedom Convoy" would use local citizens as a "leverage point", interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Moe talks immigration, energy in Saskatoon throne speech preview
Premier Scott Moe gave a sneak peek of what will be coming out of Wednesday’s throne speech on Monday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
Expect no revelations from Saskatoon administration report on Donauer: Solicitor
City council won’t learn anything new when a report providing options available to council surrounding allegations facing councillor Randy Donauer is revealed next month.
-
'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom
After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.
Vancouver
-
'Another hurtful chapter': VPD officers not attending First Nation's apology ceremony for handcuffing incident
The Heiltsuk First Nation says the decision of two Vancouver police officers not to attend an apology ceremony represents a failure of the department as a whole to take accountability for systemic racism.
-
John Horgan reflects on highs, lows of time as B.C. premier
With the transition to his replacement underway, outgoing B.C. premier John Horgan sits down with CTV News to discuss some of his proudest accomplishments in office – and the unfinished business he's reluctantly leaving behind.
-
Scam alert: RCMP warn of 'elaborate' cash-for-gold ruse in Lower Mainland
Mounties are warning of a fake gold scam that has been reported in several Lower Mainland communities this month, saying the fraudsters "put on a pretty compelling show."
Regina
-
Most southern Sask. highways reopened following icy storm
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions, but have since reopened.
-
Robbery of elderly man leads to 1 arrest: Regina police
A man has been charged in connection to the robbery of a 93-year-old Regina resident.
-
Children 6 months to 4 years old now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: SHA
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will become available for children aged six months to four years old in Sask. starting Oct. 26.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Valley hobby farmer warns of cougar attacks on livestock
A hobby farmer in Cobble Hill, B.C., has a warning for people living along Telegraph Road. Two of her sheep were killed by a cougar that has recently moved into the area.
-
Saanich police search for missing man who failed to return from camping trip
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who has yet to return from a camping trip. Saanich police are searching for Henry "Hank" Kitchell, 61, who departed for a solo camping trip on Oct. 18 and was supposed to return on Oct. 21. However, he has not returned home or made contact with his family.
-
Dump truck crash snarls highway traffic in Langford
Mounties in Langford, B.C., warned drivers to expect major delays after a dump truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning.