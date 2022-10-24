Saturday power outage caused by vandals: Nova Scotia Power

Nova Scotia's electric utility says a weekend power outage in Truro and Stewiacke was caused by vandalism.

Nova Scotia Power says more than 20,000 customers temporarily lost power on Saturday after someone cut the wires off a transformer at a Truro substation.

The utility had to cut power to the area at 10 a.m. to allow crews to make repairs.

Power was restored just before 11:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia Power says the theft has been reported to police.

With files from The Canadian Press