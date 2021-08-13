HALIFAX -- Maritimers will be saving at the pumps as gas and diesel prices dropped this week in all three provinces.

In Nova Scotia, regular self-serve gas went down by 1.1 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.345 per litre in the Halifax area.

Diesel also dropped 2.4 cents per litre, to a minimum price of $1.218 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve also dropped in P.E.I., down 1.5 cents per litre to the minimum price of $1.374 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. dropped by 2.6 cents, to minimum price of $1.334.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices dropped by 0.9vcents a litre for regular self serve, to a new minimum price of $1.407.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick also dropped 3.1 cents per litre to a new minimum price of $1.366.