Scam reports increase in New Brunswick, but less money being stolen

A year-to-year drop in the amount of money scammed from New Brunswickers, despite of a surge of reported fraud, could point to consumers recognizing rip-offs sooner.

“We know that oftentimes scams try to rope people in initially with small amounts, and they work their way up to larger sums,” said Marissa Sollows of New Brunswick’s Financial and Consumer Services Commission. “It could be New Brunswickers are recognizing earlier on in the process that it is a fraudulent opportunity. They’re kind of putting a halt to it before they lose a more significant sum of money.”

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, 468 New Brunswickers reported $3.15 million in fraud loses last year.

That total is down from $4.29 million in fraud losses tallied in 2021.

The number of New Brunswickers who reported fraud and scams increased 16 per cent in 2022, compared to 2021.

This week, the Better Business Bureau released its list of the 10 riskiest scams in Canada with home improvement fraud at the top of the ranking, followed by cryptocurrency scams, advance fee loans, investment scams, and employment scams.