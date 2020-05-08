HALIFAX -- While well-known Halifax humanitarian Mel Boutilier died on April 28, the charity he founded hopes to provide scholarships in his name for years to come.

On Friday, the Metro Care & Share Society announced they have created the Mel Boutilier Legacy Fund to help continue to support the needs of students enrolled in the scholarship program.

Boutilier created the Metro Care & Share Society in 2015 and served as executive director. The society runs a scholarship program for young people who are committed to their communities and academic studies.

The society has now launched a GoFundMe page, asking for donations from the community to continue Boutilier’s work.

Born in Seabright, N.S., Melvin (Mel) James Boutilier dedicated his life to supporting and creating charitable organizations.

In 1984, at the age of 56, Boutilier founded the Metro Food Bank Society, which is now Feed Nova Scotia.

Boutilier also started the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax’s North End, as well as the Metro Care and Share Society.

Boutilier was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in January. He passed away on April 28 at the age of 92, with his wife Thelma by his side.