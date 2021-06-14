CORNWALL, P.E.I. -- School board officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating reports that a recent Pride Day event at a junior high school was disrupted by students who dressed in black and harassed classmates who said they supported the LGBTQ community.

The reported bullying last Thursday at East Wiltshire School prompted a protest march outside the school in Cornwall on Monday morning.

More than a dozen people stood on the roadside, waving rainbow flags as cars passed by and honked their horns. Green party Leader Peter Bevan Baker was among those taking part in the peaceful march.

As well, Premier Dennis King issued a statement on Twitter saying it was unacceptable for students and members of the Island's LGBTQ community to experience hate and discrimination.

"No one is born knowing how to hate; hate is a learned behaviour," the premier said. "We cannot turn a blind eye to these types of behaviour -- these acts continue to happen in our province and in our country and it is not who we are as Islanders or Canadians."

King called on all Islanders to speak out against intolerance and discrimination.

"All Islanders -- no matter how you identify, who you worship or who you love -- should be respected and treated equally. Individuals should never fear celebrating who they are or who they desire to be."

Events in the past week have been challenging to come to grips with for so many Islanders.



I am calling on all of us, today – and every day – to stand up for the rights of every individual and speak out against intolerance and discrimination of any kind.



We must do better. pic.twitter.com/eZL1MLFChq — Dennis King (@dennyking) June 12, 2021

The parents of some students turned to social media to express their anger and frustration with what happened last week. They alleged that pride flags and posters were torn down at the school and that some students were forced to change their clothes if they were wearing rainbow pride colours.

Meanwhile, the province's Public Schools Branch issued a statement saying the "deeply upsetting and unacceptable" behaviour of those responsible will be dealt with under the branch's Safe and Caring Learning Environments policy.

"In our province, we recognize and support the right of all people to celebrate who they are and that extends to our school communities," the branch said in an online statement.

"The events at East Wiltshire are being investigated and those who engaged in this harmful activity will be dealt with appropriately as outlined in the policy."

The branch confirmed that it sent counsellors to the school, which has students in grades 7 to 9.

Pride PEI issued a statement on its website alleging he school's administration had been warned about the possible disruption of event.

"During the day itself, the school did nothing to support their 2SLGBTQIA student body," the group said.

"The word 'inclusion' was used once in morning announcements, but there was no mention of 2SLGBTQIA identities, no stand taken against homophobia or transphobia, and no lessons about what 2SLGBTQIA students or their classmates should be learning about themselves and one another."

Pride PEI's statement, which was addressed to the premier and other political leaders, said the incident at the school was not an isolated case, and they called on the government to provide funding for in-school mental-health support for LGBTQ students and education about gender identities, gender expression and sexual orientations.

"It is only by teaching students the truths about themselves and those around them that we can impart empathy and understanding that will lead to a safer world for not only the 2SLGBTQIA community, but all marginalized communities," said Pride PEI secretary Andrea MacPherson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.