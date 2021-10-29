School bus accident on P.E.I. sends students to hospital

HALIFAX -

Three children are being treated in hospital following a school bus accident on Prince Edward Island.

On Friday evening, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital declared a code orange after students on board the bus were being transferred to the emergency room.

But Island EMS says the code orange has been cleared and children are no longer being transferred to the hospital.

A total of three children have been treated, but they are stable, says a release issued 6:30 p.m. Friday.

"Thank you to QEH staff and physicians, partner hospitals, public schools branch and first responders for their exceptional work in responding to this situation,” Dr. Michael Gardam, said in a release.

"We have amazing professionals who truly give it their all."