School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes

Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.

A number of warnings issued by Environment Canada remain in place across the two provinces.

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings are in effect across the mainland, with Les Suêtes wind warnings in Inverness County - Mabou and north.

Several schools in Nova Scotia delayed opening or are dismissing early, with some school buses travelling on paved roads only.

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education is the only school district that’s been closed for the entire school day in the province.

A school bus was pictured partially in a ditch along Pumping House Road in Amherst, N.S., Friday morning, prompting online criticism from some parents who disagreed with the decision for schools in the area to remain open.

The Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education says the students who were on the bus have been assessed and there were no injuries.

The students were then taken to school on a different bus.

The school district says it feels “confident” the weather will transition to rain for afternoon dismissal.

All schools are closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Snow in New Brunswick prompted the RCMP to warn of extremely poor driving conditions on Route 2 between Longs Creek and Grand Falls, as well as on Route 95 between Woodstock and the U.S. border, early Friday morning.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said they were responding to collisions “all over the province” Friday morning due to difficult driving conditions.

Weather conditions have turned to rain Friday afternoon in southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia.

Frozen and saturated ground is elevating the risk for flooding. Hydroplaning conditions are present on roadways in the region. The Saint John Police Force said in a tweet after 12 p.m. that there were reports of localized flooding on various streets in the city.

Central areas of New Brunswick can expect a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain, with heavy snow and ice pellets forecasted in northern areas of the province. Rain is expected for most of Friday night, with a continuing mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain for northernmost communities.

More rain is forecast for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Saturday, with a patchy, icy mix of precipitation for New Brunswick.